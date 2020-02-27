Barclays PLC Acquires 2,342,399 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 1,790.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342,399 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 2.77% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $81,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,192,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 608,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 496,288 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,260,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 170,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,204,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -412.75, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

