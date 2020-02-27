iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753,291 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Barclays PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Barclays PLC owned 2.60% of iShares MBS ETF worth $604,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.16 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

