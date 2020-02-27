Bollard Group LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 438.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

