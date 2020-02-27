Bollard Group LLC Buys 41,430 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 119.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4,197.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 278,152 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

