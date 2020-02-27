Bollard Group LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.28% of Holly Energy Partners worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEP opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

