Bollard Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.11% of Madison Square Garden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSG opened at $274.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -266.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.34.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

