Bollard Group LLC Buys 7,752 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

