Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,967,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,856 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,909,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,322,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,423 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

