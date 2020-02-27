Bollard Group LLC Buys 17,688 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up approximately 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Southern Copper worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Southern Copper by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Southern Copper by 1,569.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200,204 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 295,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Southern Copper by 2,055.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 175,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 167,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Southern Copper by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 163,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

