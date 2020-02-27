Bollard Group LLC Buys 11,199 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 1.1% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $33,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.