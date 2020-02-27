Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $40,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

LLY opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

