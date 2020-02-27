Bollard Group LLC Acquires 7,975 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $79.95 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.