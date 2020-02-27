Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Bollard Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.0% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $513,683,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $208.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.