Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,979.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,985.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,833.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.