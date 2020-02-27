Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.87. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 134,263 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,603 shares of company stock worth $2,440,099. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $570.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 95.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

