Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.87. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 134,263 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,603 shares of company stock worth $2,440,099. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $570.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 95.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bollard Group LLC Buys 7,752 Shares of Emerson Electric Co.
Bollard Group LLC Buys 7,752 Shares of Emerson Electric Co.
Bollard Group LLC Has $18.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bollard Group LLC Has $18.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Enbridge Inc Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC
Enbridge Inc Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC
Bollard Group LLC Buys 17,688 Shares of Southern Copper Corp
Bollard Group LLC Buys 17,688 Shares of Southern Copper Corp
Bollard Group LLC Buys 11,199 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Bollard Group LLC Buys 11,199 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Eli Lilly And Co Stock Holdings Lifted by Bollard Group LLC
Eli Lilly And Co Stock Holdings Lifted by Bollard Group LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report