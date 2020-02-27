Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,695 shares of company stock worth $4,041,551. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

