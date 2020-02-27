Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

CTVA stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

