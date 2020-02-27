Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,200 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Waters by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waters by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 64,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Shares of WAT opened at $202.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average of $221.53. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

