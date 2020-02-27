Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 32,900 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $62,362,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,157,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

