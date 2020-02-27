Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Verisign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisign by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $195.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.84. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.84 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

