Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after purchasing an additional 955,840 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 197,927 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $103.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $109.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,353 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

