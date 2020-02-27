Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $87,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $2,282,096. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Loews’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

