Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,768 shares of company stock valued at $378,054,133 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at $847.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $881.86 and a 200 day moving average of $829.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.43 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

