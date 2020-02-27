Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.