Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 36,500 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $56.57 on Thursday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

