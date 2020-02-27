Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 15,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $142.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

