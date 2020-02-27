Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

