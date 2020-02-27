Bollard Group LLC Grows Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis by 29.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,403,000 after purchasing an additional 295,249 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,302,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortis by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,164,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 203,118 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of FTS opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.