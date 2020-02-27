Bollard Group LLC Purchases 13,598 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $40,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

