Bollard Group LLC Purchases 13,515 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for about 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.09% of PPL worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

