Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Deere & Company stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

