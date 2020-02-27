Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

