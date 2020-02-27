Bollard Group LLC Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.05% of KKR & Co Inc worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

