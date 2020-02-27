Bollard Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,372 shares during the quarter. CarGurus makes up approximately 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.71% of CarGurus worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. HMI Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,184.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 506,955 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,182.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 261,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.15 on Thursday. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $661,235.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942,315.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $75,279.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

