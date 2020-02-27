Bollard Group LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

