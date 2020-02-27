Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

