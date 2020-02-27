Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ONEOK by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

