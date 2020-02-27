Bollard Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 386,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,311,000. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $227,489,000.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

