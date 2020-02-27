Bollard Group LLC Buys 10,389 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. State Street Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,802 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,537,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,829,000 after acquiring an additional 426,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,832,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,606,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,664,000 after acquiring an additional 88,879 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

