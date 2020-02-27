Bollard Group LLC Has $50.49 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $50,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,151.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,708,496 shares of company stock valued at $44,489,813 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.