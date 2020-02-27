Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.