Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 51.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 284.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

