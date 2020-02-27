Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

