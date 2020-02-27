Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 59,687 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,687 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.05% of NiSource worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.