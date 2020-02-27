Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.