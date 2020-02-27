Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,944. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

