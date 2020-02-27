Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.93 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after buying an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.04 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

