Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 14,900 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,294,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 919,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

SYF opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.