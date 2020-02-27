Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $305.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $178.10 and a twelve month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

