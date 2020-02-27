Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFG opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

